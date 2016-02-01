DPP files legal argument in bid to reinstate Baden-Clay murder conviction

The DPP has submitted its legal argument, in a bid to have Gerard Baden-Clay's murder conviction reinstated.
The documents outlining its legal argument were filed late this afternoon at the Federal Court building in Brisbane.
They will now be couriered to Canberra.
The Court of Appeal downgraded Gerard Baden-Clay's conviction to manslaughter in December, but the DPP wants his murder conviction reinstated.
The charge of manslaughter typically attracts a sentence of eight to 12 years in Queensland.
Gerard Baden-Clay has already served more than three and a half years since his arrest in 2012.
It was reported in December that he could be out in four years time depending on his re-sentencing.
The 45-year-old was convicted of murdering wife Allison at their Brookfield home, in April 2012, but that conviction was downgraded to manslaughter in December 2015.
Newsbreak – February 1