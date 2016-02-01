DPP files legal argument in bid to reinstate Baden-Clay murder conviction

The DPP has submitted its legal argument, in a bid to have Gerard Baden-Clay's murder conviction reinstated.

The documents outlining its legal argument were filed late this afternoon at the Federal Court building in Brisbane.

They will now be couriered to Canberra.

#BREAKING DPP has filed its legal argument on Gerard Baden-Clay case to the high court @7NewsQueensland — Marlina Whop (@MarlinaWhop) February 1, 2016

The Court of Appeal downgraded Gerard Baden-Clay's conviction to manslaughter in December, but the DPP wants his murder conviction reinstated.

The charge of manslaughter typically attracts a sentence of eight to 12 years in Queensland.

Gerard Baden-Clay has already served more than three and a half years since his arrest in 2012.

It was reported in December that he could be out in four years time depending on his re-sentencing.

DPP: "the yearning of a man to be with another woman has for a long time been regarded as relevant to...intent" #BadenClay high court appeal — Marlina Whop (@MarlinaWhop) February 1, 2016

The 45-year-old was convicted of murdering wife Allison at their Brookfield home, in April 2012, but that conviction was downgraded to manslaughter in December 2015.

