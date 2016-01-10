News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway

Children 'traumatised' as Queensland police raid wrong home

7News Brisbane /

A Gold Coast family is calling for police to apologise for wrongly raiding their home in Coombabah as they were preparing to go to bed.

0323_1800_PER-CommGames
1:14

WA's Commonwealth Games team farewelled
0323_1800_QLD-Police
2:11

Police to have warrantless search powers during Commonwealth Games
0305_tms_wet
1:35

Wet week ahead for Queensland
Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
3:12

Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
0304_1800_qld_captive
1:38

Young woman held captive by her teenage boyfriend for seven hours
0303_1800_wa_chase
1:15

Man on the run after police chase through Perth
Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University
1:27

Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University
2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
1:03

2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
0302_1800_qld_commonwealth
0:44

Supermarkets to remain open 24/7 during games
Over 1,300 Pounds of Cocaine Seized by Authorities in Banana Shipment
5:08

Over 1,300 Pounds of Cocaine Seized by Authorities in Banana Shipment
0228_1800_qld_foster
0:49

Convicted conman Peter Foster to give evidence
0228_1800_MEL-CopsPatrol
0:32

Opposition expected to announce campaign promise to have police patrol shopping centres
 

The couple say their children have been traumatised by the case of mistaken identity.

Kristy Stewart says she would like police to explain what happened to her children and neighbours. Photo: 7 News


Kristy Stewart said she was winding down at around 9.30 on Friday night when a very real nightmare began.

“So I’ve just answered the door, they yelled at me to come out, step out, step out. He wanted me against here so I just stepped and with my hands do the front,” she said.

At first there was one police officer, then five more.


“And the two dogs stayed here in front of me,” Ms Stewart said.

Her husband Tim came running from the backyard of their Coombabah home with their daughter Willow.

“And as I got to the TV cabinet they’ve come inside and held my hands down,” Mr Stewart said.

It was only when the brave 10-year-old girl spoke out that the police stopped.

“[It was] very scarey because I really didn’t know what was happening and we knew that they had the wrong address straight away,” Willow said.

Nine-year-old Oakley was also home as his parents – who have no criminal record – were wrongly apprehended.

Willow Stewart said it was frightening to know police could storm through her house. Photo: 7 News

The ordeal lasted just 10 minutes but it’s the aftermath the Stewart family is now dealing with, and they’re asking for support from the police.

“Not very safe, just knowing they can barge straight through our whole house,” Willow said.

Queensland Police says it will review the matter tomorrow.

Ms Stewart said police needed to explain what had happened to her children.

“I think that it would be very important for the police to explain to the children that it was a mistake and that they are good people and … that they don’t need to be afraid of police.

And to set the story straight with their neighbours

“And explain to each one of them that it was a mistake because it’s quite embarrassing,” Ms Stewart said.

Back To Top