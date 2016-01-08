Airbnb customers discover holiday house is really a drug lab after armed police kick down the door

A Sydney family who rented a house via Airbnb got the shock of their lives just after Christmas when armed police kicked the door down at the Gold Coast property.

Airbnb family stunned as armed police kick down door in drug raid

Dieter Winkler said his family had been preparing for a barbecue when police on a drug raid burst into the building, ordering them to sit in the lounge room for five hours as they were interrogated.

“They didn’t know who we were so it was quite mortifying,” Mr Winkler told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

“They didn’t know we were innocent, so it wasn’t a friendly reception.”

As Criminal Investigations Branch officers rifled through the family of seven’s possessions, Mr Winkler’s 73-year-old grandmother arrived for the presumably cancelled cook-out, as did his five-year-old niece.

Mr Winkler, 48, his wife and children aged between nine and 18, had been less than a day into an 11 night, $1800 stay in the three bedroom, Burleigh Heights home.



He said the female owner, 40, had told them one room was off-limits. He said he had wondered what was going on behind the door of the room because lights appeared to be burning around the clock.

Police called it a 'fire waiting to happen'.

Officers found eight cannabis plants and an illegally wired electricity set up.

Mr Winkler and his family were ordered out of the holiday rental turned crime scene and forced to pay another $2600 to find new lodgings at short notice in the peak holiday period.

Airbnb refunded their original $1800 and offered to reimburse the extra $2600, telling the paper the company did not endorse the renting of drug labs to unsuspecting families.

The house has been removed from Airbnb’s website.

Police agreed it had been a ‘nasty’ situation.

“People need to understand that you don’t know who the homeowner is, or if you’re renting a room who you could be staying with,” Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Garrett said.

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with unlawfully producing a dangerous drug.