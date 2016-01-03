Man missing since Friday in Mt Isa floods found safe and well at home

A man swept away in floodwaters in on Friday night in Queensland's northwest has been found this morning "safe and well" at home.

The 22-year-old disappeared around 10pm on Friday, a member of the public saw the man being swept away by the flooded Leichhardt River at Happy Valley in Mount Isa, police say.

Police and swift water rescue personnel searched for them man but found no trace of him on Friday night.

They resumed their search at first light on Saturday, but still failed to locate him.

He was found "safe and well" Sunday morning, at home.

He reportedly went for a swim on Friday but returned to his house.

Police passed on their their thanks to "everyone involved in the search including the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Swift Water Rescue team and members of the public".