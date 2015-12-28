One dead, another critically injured in light plane crash near the Gold Coast

News

Mother may soon have answers over toddler’s death
'I just want the truth': Mother may soon have answers over toddler’s death 13 years ago

The vintage Tiger Moth aircraft came down shortly after take off in hard-to-access bushland near Pimpama-Jacobs Wells Road at Norwell around 9.30am on Monday.

One man, believed to be aged 58, was pronounced dead at the scene while a 21-year-old man was trapped by his legs in the wreckage.



Tiger Moth bi-plane. Source: CC

The 21-year-old was cut from the wreckage and was airlifted to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital with significant head and facial injuries, as well as suspected spinal injuries.

The deceased man was reportedly in the plane for a joy flight. Police believe that he was the passenger and the younger man was the pilot of the aircraft.

"The aircraft had landed in (a) tall grass area close to a tree line, the patient was entrapped by legs and hanging outside the aircraft," a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

News Corp reports the survivor dialled triple zero from the tangled wreckage of the plane.

Police remain on the scene and are currently assisting other agencies with the investigation.

The cause of the crash is not yet known but there there was reportedly strong winds in the area at the time of the crash.

The plane is believed to belong to Tiger Moth Joy Flights, which is based nearby.

