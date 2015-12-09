Police probe Brisbane mother-daughter murder-suicide after discovering girl's body on welfare check

Police are investigating a mother and daughter's apparent murder-suicide in a Brisbane suburb discovered after officers attended the family penthouse on a welfare check.

Police probe Brisbane mother-daughter murder-suicide after discovering girls body on welfare check

Schoolgirl Celeste Pearson was found dead in the bathroom of her Auchenflower home, having been beaten.

Police attended the apartment after concerned friends called them to check on the family.

The 11-year-old's mother, 49-year-old Japanese-born Chiacki Pearson, was missing.

Father Chris Pearson, a property developer, was asleep in the apartment when police arrived.

Residents in nearby Toowing later found Mrs Pearson's body in Benson St at the base of a crane.

A second daughter, eight, was staying at a friends house.

The family home and car have been declared crime scenes.

Detective Superintendent Geoff Sheldon has appealed to the public for assistance, requesting anyone who saw Mrs Pearson's white 2007 Nissan Tiida sedan after 11.30pm Monday to contact them.

Det Sup Sheldon said police were trying to better understand the "family dynamic" on the back of revelations officers had visited the home in the past six months on domestic violence allegations.

“Our inquiries have concentrated on speaking with the father,” he said.

“If you know any of the family yourself ... we’d be keen to hear what you can tell us that might fit together with that piece of information we’re looking for.”

Mr Pearson was taken into police custody on Tuesday morning as he assisted with enquiries.

On Tuesday police said they could spend three days searching the family home.

The events shocked the local community with friends and neighbours gathering at the unit to lay flowers and pay their respects.

One girl said to be Celeste's best friend placed a pink teddy bear outside the home, remembering the 11-year-old as a "beautiful person", The Courier-Mail reports.

Celeste's classmates at Milton State School were saddened by the news of her death.

In a statement principal Paul Zernike described “an enthusiastic, high-achieving and friendly young child who will be greatly missed by all her friends and teacher".

"Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the family, caregivers, friends and loved ones during this difficult time."

A friend of Mr Pearson told News Corp the father was a larrikin with a "big heart" who dearly loved his children.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1300 333 000.

If you are concerned about the mental health of yourself or a loved one, seek support and information by calling Lifeline 13 11 14, Mensline 1300 789 978, or Kids Helpline 1800 551 800