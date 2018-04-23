Qld tree clearing laws needed now: report

An area of Queensland bushland more than seven times the size of Brisbane was cleared between 2012 and 2016, according to a new report from the Climate Council.

The report shows over one million hectares of woody vegetation was cleared in Queensland between 2012-13 and 2015-16.

The report also found Queensland accounted for between 50 to 65 per cent of the total loss of native forests across Australia over the last four decades.

It comes as the Queensland government prepares to pass legislation to restrict the amount of land-clearing in the state, after regulations were relaxed under the previous Liberal National Party government.

International climate scientist Professor Will Steffen said the findings show the need for greater governmental regulation of land clearing in Queensland.

"Proposed amendments to Queensland's Vegetation Management Act (1999) would, if passed, lead to a tripling of protected forest areas in the Sunshine State, from an estimated 500,000 hectares to 1.8 million hectares, while simultaneously cutting greenhouse gas pollution levels," he said.

Farmers groups are opposed to the changes to the clearing laws, saying they're too restrictive.

AgForce claims the laws could have an adverse effect on food production because new land wouldn't be able to be opened up for development.

However, they did welcome the scrapping of the reverse onus of proof clause, which would have forced landholders to prove they hadn't been illegally clearing.