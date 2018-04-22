Qld soldier in French battle remembered

A century ago on April 25, Queensland soldier Private Joseph Payne lost his life following the battle of Villers-Bretonneux in France during World War One.

Ailsa Priddey never met her grandad, but his spirit was kept alive in stories prompting her to visit his grave in France.

"When you go there and see all of the graves and look at all the young names it's pretty emotional. It's an emotional place," she told AAP.

The Redcliffe RSL Sub-Branch Anzac ceremony will be dedicated to Private Payne with his granddaughters Ailsa and her sister Stella Skennerton laying a wreath.

"We feel very, very honoured. I think our mother would have been tickled pink," Ms Skennerton said.

Errol Miller, a Redcliffe local and historian, approached the Sub-Branch after researching Payne and suggested the ceremony be dedicated to the soldier.

Mr Miller will lay an official wreath for the soldier in France on Anzac Day on behalf of the Sub-Branch.

Private Payne attended Brisbane State School and lived at Dakabin, then part of Redcliffe.

He was recruited at a Brisbane train station after having some drinks with mates. Later he told his pregnant wife he wanted to pull out.

"She said 'You are damn well going'," Ms Skennerton said.

It was April 25, 1917 when he enlisted and he went on to serve with the 52nd Battalion as a cook.

During the battle of Villers-Bretonneux he was called on to fight for the first time.

Jumping up over the trenches he was shot and the continued gunfire meant his fellow soldiers were unable to reach him for some time.

He died a day later on April 25 aged 32, one year exactly after enlisting.

"He was a gutsy, little fella," Ms Priddey said.

RSL Queensland president Stewart Cameron said the significance of Villers-Bretonneux was still felt in France today.

"The battle is a reason the French respect Australia - there are signs in schools in that area today thanking Australians," he told AAP.

A special service, with the prime ministers of Australia and France attending, is being held at Villers-Bretonneux on Wednesday this year to mark the battle's centenary.

Brisbane will mark Anzac Day with a dawn service at Anzac Square from 4.28am and the march from 10am along Adelaide Street.

In Currumbin, the Elephant Rock dawn service will start at 4.30am and the march 10.30am.

Up north, Townsville residents will surround the town's Cenotaph from 5.30am followed with the march 8.30am.

In the far north, Queensland Cairns' dawn service will start at 5.30am and the march 9.30am.