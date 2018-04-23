Qld parents take lead in school shake-up

Queensland parents and grandparents will be called on to take a greater role in their children's education, particularly around homework, as part of a major education policy to be announced by the state Labor government on Tuesday.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is set to announced what has been described as a major change to education policy, in an effort to turn around flagging test results.

It's understood the policy will seek to involve parents and grandparents not just in homework assignments but also after-school activities.

There will also be a significant funding announcement for more teachers and teacher aides.

The announcement is believed to be the first of several which will form the Palaszczuk government's education policy for its second term.

Queensland Education Minister Grace Grace last month joined calls for an overhaul of the national testing scheme NAPLAN, saying she wanted to make sure teachers had time to actually teach the curriculum, rather than preparing for the natonal standardised tests.

Queensland has gone from one of the worst performing states when NAPLAN was first introduced in 2008 to one of the best, although Queensland students lagged slightly in the writing component in the 2017 tests.