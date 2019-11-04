Qld offers reward to find man who vanished

A man walked into a Queensland forest six years ago and was never seen again.

Now, police are offering a $250,000 reward for any information that could help detectives find out what happened to Jason John Vance.

The 41-year-old was camping with two friends when he walked into the Barakula State Forest near Chinchilla in October 2013.

A coronial inquest in 2017 determined that the Rockingham man was dead.

The circumstances of his death is still being investigated by police.

"Someone in the community knows something about Jason's disappearance," Detective Inspector Mat Kelly said on Tuesday.

"I urge anyone with any information, no matter how small, to contact police.

"We know Jason associated with various persons in the Gold Coast, Rockhampton and Dalby areas, so we are appealing to the community across these areas."