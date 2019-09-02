Qld man raped woman he met online: police

A Gold Coast man has been charged with raping a woman at a hotel after meeting her through a dating website.

The 58-year-old raped his date at a luxury Brisbane hotel on July 14, police say.

He appeared in Southport Magistrates Court on Monday charged with rape and four counts of procure a sexual act in relation to other alleged offences in Brisbane and on the Gold Coast in the past year.

His bail conditions include a ban on accessing dating websites and he has been ordered to give his account passwords to police.

He will reappear in the court on October 14.