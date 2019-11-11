Air quality plunges as Qld burns

Calmer conditions may help firefighters battle more than 50 fires burning across Queensland

Bushfires that have destroyed nine homes and damaged others have sent air quality plummeting in parts of Queensland.

Health authorities are urging people to avoid time outdoors with haze from the fires pushing air quality to very poor levels, including in the state's heavily-populated southeast.

There are 51 fires still burning statewide, including the still-to-be controlled Cobraball blaze southwest of Yeppoon in central Queensland.

Eight homes have been lost to that fire so far, along with farm sheds and other structures. About 11,000 hectares of land have also been blackened.

A ninth home was destroyed in the Cooroibah fire, which also continues to burn on the Sunshine Coast.

Another eight homes have minor to moderate fire damage - five at Cobraball and three to a fire still burning at Lower Beechmont in the Gold Coast hinterland.

Conditions are expected to worsen on Tuesday with high and very high fire danger forecast for most of Queensland.

The situation will be even worse on the Darling Downs and Granite Belt, where severe conditions are expected in a region still recovering from severe fires in September.

By Wednesday, the Wide Bay-Burnett and Southeast Coast regions will also be under a severe fire danger warning.

Livingstone shire mayor Bill Ludwig says things are still too volatile to allow some residents near the Cobraball blaze to go home.

He's appealed for patience and says help is already flowing to people who've lost homes, other property and stock in "probably the most extraordinary fire event that we've ever seen in our region."

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Acting Assistant Commissioner Steve Smith says the fire is not under control and winds are picking up.

"The fire itself is approximately 1100 hectares. Of that 1100 hectares, about 35 per cent of that fire edge is uncontained," he said on Monday.

"We have once again seen some fire behaviour that is becoming quite erratic and quite intense, posing challenges for our crews on the ground."

On Monday afternoon air quality was sitting at the lowest possible rating of very poor in Brisbane, Ipswich, on the Gold Coast, in Gladstone, Moranbah, Mackay and Townsville.

People with respiratory conditions have been told to stay inside with Queensland's Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young saying people shouldn't go out unless necessary.

Trying conditions are expected to persist for the next 24-48 hours.