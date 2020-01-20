Qld donation law 'to silence charities'

Civil society groups including a church, legal organisations and conservationists will urge the Queensland government to amend its proposed political donation laws.

The groups will argue the laws - aimed at limiting political donations and election spending - will have the unintended consequence of silencing charities and community groups, unless they are amended.

The groups will address a parliamentary committee on Monday, after lawyers on Friday suggested the proposed laws could face a High Court challenge.

The proposed laws would impose onerous compliance obligations on any community group or charity that spends more than $1,000 on election advocacy with criminal penalties for non-compliance, the groups say.

They say under the law corporations would not face restrictions on the income they can use on campaigning and will be able to spend up to $1 million each on election advertising.

Head of the Uniting Church in Queensland Rev David Baker said he sees the laws "as a constraint on freedom of speech, a cornerstone of our Australian society".

Director of the Queensland Conservation Council Louise Mattheison said the new laws would "unintentionally silence community organisations doing important advocacy work".

Queensland Council for Civil Liberties president Michael Cope said "these restrictions are entirely unacceptable".

"They will impose significant burdens on many organisations that are simply advocating on behalf of the disadvantaged," Mr Cope said.