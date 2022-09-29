New push to limit PFAS farm contamination

Chemical contamination concerns have sparked new limits that could end the mass disposal of human waste on farms that feed the nation.

The federal government has released a new draft plan to manage environmental and human health risks from a vast family of toxic chemicals called PFAS.

They're sometimes referred to as forever chemicals because they don't easily break down and can build up in plants, animals and humans.

Of the relatively few well-studied PFAS, most are considered moderately to highly toxic.

Many governments worldwide now warn certain exposure levels may lead to increased cancer and other health risks from substances used since the 1940s.

Australia says most people are likely to have very low, safe levels of PFAS in their bodies because the chemicals are found in food, water and countless products including food packaging, cosmetics and clothing.

Because PFAS are in human bodies, they are also in human waste and the wastewater generated by households and industry.

For years, that waste stream has been collected at sewage treatment plants and reused as fertiliser on Australian farms - a product called biosolids.

Geoff Latimer is the author of the Hazardous Waste in Australia report prepared for the government every two years, and has long warned of potential risks from spreading PFAS-contaminated biosolids on land used to produce food.

That's because some PFAS can be readily taken up by plants and animals and build up in the food chain.

Mr Latimer has also warned of deficiencies in testing regimes. His 2019 report warned "the environmental risk of PFAS contamination, through the pathway of biosolids applied to land, is real and unmitigated by current and proposed Australian regulatory tools".

He says the new draft national environmental management plan is courageous and world-leading on biosolids limits and a "massive step forward in curbing PFAS chemical contamination of agricultural land".

"The majority of Australia's approximately 370,000 tonnes of biosolids per year are currently applied to agricultural land for nutrient benefit.

"Recent literature studies suggest typical concentrations of PFAS in Australian biosolids would render them close to, or above, the new limits set by the NEMP, meaning they would be deemed to be hazardous waste and therefore have the potential to harm ecological systems or human health."

Dr Brad Clarke, a senior lecturer in environmental science and analytical chemistry at the University of Melbourne, said proposed limits for farmland application are roughly 75 per cent lower than average PFAS loads detected in a recent analysis of biosolids samples from 19 Australian wastewater plants.

"The draft ... PFAS biosolids limits will effectively restrict the land application on this material throughout Australia as most biosolids contain PFAS above the proposed levels.

"Biosolids land application and water recycling are positioned as sustainable practices by the Australian water sector and their contamination with synthetic chemicals is due to their use in our homes and industry.

"While the water sector is not responsible for the contamination, they will play an important role in minimising future releases into the Australian environment."

The Water Services Association of Australia represents utilities that provide water and sewerage services and is assessing the implications of the draft plan.

"Our focus is to ensure stronger regulation is placed on the use of such chemicals," spokesman Jason Mingo said.

"We also want to ensure water utilities do not have the sole responsibility for their management and treatment as this can impact the cost burden to our customers and communities."

The draft is open for comment until December.

