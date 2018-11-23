WA cops in fatal shooting didn't use taser

A taser was not used before an officer fired three gunshots, killing a man during an alleged family violence incident in Perth's north-east, the police commissioner has revealed.

Police have launched an investigation into the death of 38-year-old Ly Tong, who was shot at a Beechboro home about 4.30pm on Thursday.

The Homicide Squad is investigating and the Internal Affairs Unit is overseeing the probe.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said forensic officers were yet to clear the area, but confirmed police did not use a taser during the confrontation.

"As I understand, no other use of force option was exercised and three shots were fired by one officer," he told reporters on Friday.

Mr Dawson said officers had attended the home on "quite a number of occasions previously" and Mr Tong was "well known" to police.

He said Mr Tong's father and a sister had visited Midland police station on Thursday afternoon before the incident.

"They made a report which involved family violence and there was mention made of a knife," he said.

"What actually took place within the house itself is very much a current investigation, which is incomplete."

The man's sister Oanh Tong told reporters her brother was frightened by the officers.

"I heard the police say my brother held a knife ... it's not a sharp knife ... they shot him," she said on Thursday.

Witness Jake Daniels said he heard a "big bang", which he thought was a neighbour's door but "must have been a gunshot".

WA Police Union president Harry Arnott said he and another representative attended the scene to ensure the health and welfare of the officers.

"Thankfully our members were not injured and are coping well given what they have been through," he said on Friday.

"We will continue to assist our members throughout the process as their welfare is our paramount concern."

It is the second fatal police shooting in Western Australia this year.

Hayden Paul Stacey, 22, had been wielding a knife and lunged at two officers in Wannanup in May when he was killed.