Pregnant children's author jailed for stabbing pensioner to death over 'cigarette craving'

Pregnant children's author Anna Horneshaw held her housemate's cash in her left hand while she stabbed him 22 times with her right.

As Zvonimir Petrovski lay face down on the lounge room floor, Horneshaw grabbed his boning knife and murdered him after he demanded she give back money she had snatched off him for cigarettes.

It was said she was craving cigarettes when she flew into a murderous rage.

The 28-year-old mother will now spend at least 13 years in jail.

It was a Saturday night in November 2015 in their Thomastown flat in Melbourne and Mr Petrovski, 67, and Horneshaw's partner, Grant Brennan, had been drinking.

Horneshaw had been complaining to her older housemate that he had not been providing for her financially as promised.

The ailing alcoholic had taken a few notes out of his wallet, Horneshaw snatched them from him, so he followed her into the kitchen wanting them back.

In a fit of rage, Horneshaw felled Mr Petrovski with a punch, grabbed the knife and stabbed him.

On Thursday in the Victorian Supreme Court, Horneshaw received a 17-year jail sentence, with a 13-year minimum, for her brutal crime.

The victim's family was unsure how to react.

"What is life? What does life mean now?" Mr Petrovski's daughter Donna Petrovska said to reporters.

"Thirteen years. I don't know how to take that.

"Does my Dad deserve more?"

She was angry at Horneshaw.

"What was going through your mind?" Ms Petrovska said.

Justice Jane Dixon said Horneshaw's jail term fell on the low-end of the mid-range for murder sentences, citing her remorse, good prospects of rehabilitation, and the painful reality of living without her baby son.

Horneshaw's guilty plea was made early, although she initially lied to emergency services that someone had broken into her home and stabbed her "Daddy", the judge said.

Justice Dixon said Horneshaw was a long-term sufferer of mental ill-health, including a severe eating disorder, borderline personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The court heard Horneshaw was suffering extreme morning sickness before the attack.

On the night of the stabbing, Horneshaw was suffering extreme morning sickness in her 20th week of pregnancy, malnourishment and was agitated by withdrawals from alcohol and cannabis use.

Her home environment was chaotic, living with two unemployed alcoholics, unemptied rubbish, several cats, kittens living in the bedroom and a squashed mouse on the floor.