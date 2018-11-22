Population to keep growing in big cities

LATEST ABS POPULATION PROJECTIONS REPORT

* Australia's population will reach 30 million between 2029 and 2033

* The country could get to 35 million as early as 2038

* The highest possible projection has the population at 49 million by 2066

* Melbourne will overtake Sydney as the country's biggest city between 2031 and 2057

* Brisbane could reach three million by 2027

* The Australian Capital Territory will almost have a population the equal of Tasmania in nine years' time, with the gap to be cut to as few as 35,000.

SOURCE: Australian Bureau of Statistics