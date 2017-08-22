Polish man Helps Friend With Virtual Reality Rehabilitation Support

Virtual reality specialist Piotr Loj recently edited 360 VR videos for his paralyzed friend in Chorzów, Poland.

Piotr realized there was an absence of virtual reality experiences from a horizontal point-of-view, hence he modified and rearranged VR video content to be experienced whilst lying down. His friend, lying in a hospital bed, was impressed, and said, “When I wear them I really have a sensation like I am actually there. I really do!” Credit: Piotr Loj via Storyful