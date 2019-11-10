Man dies after NT police shooting

A 19-year-old indigenous man has been fatally shot by police in a remote community in the Northern Territory after he allegedly lunged at an officer.

Kumanjayi Walker was shot at Yuendumu, 300km away from Alice Springs, at around 7pm Saturday evening after two police officers went to the property to arrest him.

"During that time a struggle ensued and two shots were fired and he sadly passed away later," Acting Deputy Commissioner Michael White told reporters on Sunday.

The teenager lunged at one officer as the pair attempted to arrest him, the deputy commissioner said.

"My understanding is he was armed with a weapon," he said.

The 19-year-old was on parole, which he had breached and a warrant had been issued for his arrest, Mr White told reporters.

After the shooting police provided first aid to the victim as there were no medical staff in the community at the time, the deputy commissioner said.

The medical staff had left the community after a series of break-ins and an ambulance from a neighbouring community was called to attend the scene.

An officer's shoulder was wounded during the incident, the commissioner said.

The shooting is being treated as a death in custody.

"I'm sad about my grandson," grandmother Monica Robinson told the Centralian Advocate.

"I was getting phone calls from all my family but I don't know what the police did," she told the newspaper.

A coronial investigation will be undertaken and the body was taken to Alice Springs.

Fewer than 800 people live in the Yuendumu community.