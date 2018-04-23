Several involved in Vic gun shop robbery

Police have raided properties in Melbourne's north as they continue to hunt for bandits involved in a brazen gun store robbery.

A gun was seized and a man arrested and released during the raids at Thomastown and Epping early on Monday.

Police have so far questioned eight people and charged three over the daylight heist at Thornbury in January, but say the investigation is far from over.

"This was an organised robbery, based on the evidence that's at hand," Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Burnett told reporters.

"We believe several people were involved."

One suspect who remains on the run was wielding a handgun during the hold-up at O'Reilly's Firearms on January 29.

He was wearing a blue jumper, navy and white-striped tracksuit pants and a white covering on his head.

A second man, wearing a dark jumper and pants and a dark head covering, was carrying a dark bag.

Police believe a crowbar and sledgehammer were used during the robbery.

A total 37 guns, likely headed for the black market, were stolen in the hold-up.

All the weapons were found when police raided a Docklands property in February.

Investigators have also released CCTV footage in a bid to track down a white Volkswagen seen in the Thornbury area shortly after the heist.

Investigators believe it could have been used as a getaway car.

Three men, two aged 20 and one 18, have been charged with robbery and firearms offences.