Police reveal details of mysterious ‘mushroom’ deaths
Detective Inspector Dean Thomas spoke to reporters on Monday.
Detective Inspector Dean Thomas spoke to reporters on Monday.
A couple filmed themselves following an unknown car after they noticed the woman in the passenger seat was flashing the universal "help signal" for domestic violence victims. But was it staged?
Five people have lost lives since strikes began over taxi impounds one week ago, police say
A man will front court this morning after being charged with the murder of his 11-week-old baby girl and wife.
Several officers who investigated Brittany Higgins' rape allegations are on leave and could seek compensation for the impact of the case on their mental health.
The shooting on 6 January left first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner with severe injuries
A desperate search is under way after a mystery woman vanished from a walking track in a popular hiking area.
An appeals court has upheld $1.8 million awarded to former William Tyrrell suspect Bill Spedding, citing NSW's worst case of police misconduct.
A father has recalled the horror moment he woke to the sound of his son’s screams after he was allegedly stabbed by a 52-year-old intruder.
An outspoken political activist accused of stalking police officers and a court registrar has made a bizarre claim during his committal hearing.
Prosecutors said videos show Zhi Alan Cheng, 33, sexually assaulting three hospital patients who appeared to be unconscious and had their closed eyelids pulled open
Police are searching for a truck allegedly involved in a fatal crash outside a busy airport, with officers saying the driver may not have realised he fatally struck a motorcyclist.
A Mar-a-Lago property manager and former president Donald Trump's valet are due back in court in Florida to face charges over the classified documents case.
Police have charged a woman with intent to murder after a car ploughed into a suburban home.
The P-plater behind the wheel during a horror crash that killed five teens was heard screaming from the wreckage, it has been revealed.
Mary Todd is the first woman charged for her alleged involvement in the Montgomery violence
A 19-year-old man has pleaded guilty to aggravated dangerous driving after a high-speed crash that killed five students southwest of Sydney.
A pedophile who exploited and abused vulnerable boys has another eight months to wait in prison before being eligible for release after police found his diary.
A man has been charged after he allegedly filmed up women’s skirts as they rode an escalator at a popular shopping centre.
His detention comes on the same day Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi were arrested in 1942 over the ‘Quit India’ movement
Marco Longhi, MP for Dudley North, said the public were ‘extremely angry’ over the loss of The Crooked House pub