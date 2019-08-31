Police officers amused by discovery during 'drug bust'

Police who thought they had made a “huge drugs bust” at Gatwick Airport were shocked to discover bags of vegan cake mix.

Cleaners called Gatwick police after finding a suitcase stuffed with blue plastic bags of suspicious-looking white powder on a shuttle train.

But following tests, police were amused to find the powder was actually dairy and egg-free cake mix.

Police thought they had made a drug bust, but it turns out they had just discovered vegan cake mix. Source: Getty Images More

Officers tweeted the mix-up on Wednesday, advising passengers to label food they are carrying.

British Transport Police (BTP) tweeted: “Huge drugs bust at Gatwick airport.”

"In collaboration with the Home Office, powders tested and discovered to be vegan cake ingredients.

"Please label your foods and bring samples of cakes next time you visit."

Restaurant Purezza – a trendy vegan restaurant in Brighton, UK, who was expecting the mix, tweeted back.

@BTPSussex huge drugs bust at Gatwick airport. In collaboration with @ukhomeoffice powders tested and discovered to be vegan cake ingredients. Please label your foods and bring samples of cakes next time you visit. #cakefine pic.twitter.com/tmyuOI5rLw — BTP Sussex (@BTPSussex) August 28, 2019

"So, we had quite an eventful time transporting some of our ingredients today,” it said.

"Thanks for going easy on us guys.

"A slab of cake all round is in order when you're next in Brighton."

BTP replied: "And your secret recipe is safe with us."

British Transport Police confirmed that there were no arrests or concerns about the seizure of the white powder on Wednesday afternoon.

“Cleaners found a bag contained many bags in the first class compartment of a train,” it said.

“Obviously it was tested and found to be exactly what it says in the tweet.

"We spoke with the owner and there were no concerns.”

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroomau@yahoonews.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, download the Yahoo News app from iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date with the latest news with Yahoo’s daily newsletter. Sign up here.