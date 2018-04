YEREVAN (Reuters) - Police in Armenia on Monday released opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan a day after his detention, a live broadcast feed of the event on social media from Yerevan showed.

Police detained three opposition leaders, including Pashinyan, and nearly 200 protesters on Sunday, drawing a rebuke from the European Union after demonstrators demanded newly appointed Prime Minister Serzh Sarksyan quit.

(Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Andrew Osborn)