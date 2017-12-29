Police Arrest Man Wanted in Attempted Child Abduction

A man was arrested after Queensland Police released footage showing the attempted abduction of an eight-year-old girl from a car parked outside an Emerald pub on Thursday, December 28.

Police said the girl was sitting in a car when the man opened the door and reached in towards her. She screamed, and he walked back to his own vehicle, a Toyota Hilux ute.

On December 30, police said they had charged a 36-year-old man with one count of enter premises and commit indictable offence. The man was due to appear at Mackay Magistrates Court on the same day.

The child was not physically harmed in the incident. Credit: Queensland Police Service via Storyful