Polar Bears Have Winter Fun in the Sun Thanks to Super Cool Gift: Snow

Polar bears at Ranua Zoo, Finland, got to feel right at home after a special delivery of snow arrived at their enclosure, as seen in this video from July 27.

According to the BBC the Lapland zoo received “truck loads” of snow so that its polar bears could have some of the white stuff to play with in the hot weather.

The adorable footage was gaining traction at the time of writing