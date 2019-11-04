PM ducks questions on Trump's summit snub

Scott Morrison has rebuffed questions about Donald Trump's absence at the ASEAN summit in Thailand

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has ducked questions about Donald Trump's absence at Asia's premier annual summit on trade and security.

Australia has consistently called on the United States to ramp up its presence in the Indo-Pacific to guard against China's rise.

But the US president has done the opposite, skipping the East Asia Summit in Thailand to attend a UFC fight in New York instead.

Asked whether he was disappointed, Mr Morrison said the matter was entirely for the US and host nation.

"It is not about how it sits with me. This job isn't about how I feel," he told reporters in Bangkok on Monday.

"I am not here to run a commentary on people in other places. I am here to pursue the interests of Australians and their jobs."