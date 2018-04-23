Pink batts class action sues Commonwealth

The Rudd government's $2.7 billion pink batts scheme was music to the ears of home insulation businesses, but left scores financially devastated when it was abruptly shutdown.

More than 140 of those businesses have joined a class action, seeking about $150 million in damages from the Commonwealth of Australia.

They suffered heavy losses when the program was shut down for safety reasons as a result of the government's negligence, the class action claims.

"This program was part of a larger economic stimulus package in response to the global financial crisis," the class action's barrister Jim Delany QC told the Victorian Supreme Court as the trial opened on Monday.

"But when the Commonwealth abruptly terminated the program, it actually created a financial crisis for the group members, from which many were unable to recover."

The 2009 Rudd government set up the $2.7 billion Home Insulation Program as part of a broader $42 billion economic stimulus package.

But it was shut down in 2010 following the deaths of four workers in NSW and Queensland in 2009 and 2010.

Mr Delany said the market for retrofitting homes with insulation totalled less than 70,000 homes annually before the scheme.

But the program promised to fit 2.2 million homes over a two-year period, representing about a 15-fold increase in demand.

"It was a new market which the Commonwealth created and controlled," Mr Delany said.

"They knew that for this program to work there would be an exponential increase in the volume of materials and the rate of installation."

The plaintiffs say businesses took on staff, expanded production and invested in new machinery and other equipment to meet demand.

But Mr Delaney said the Commonwealth's program was poorly designed and didn't have enough safety measures in place.

"The work generally involved older houses where there was exposed electrical wiring, very poor lighting, confined spaces," he said.

"The Commonwealth was warned early by industry bodies of the electrical risks of the program and the risk to installer safety."

Many of the homes lacked electrical safety switches, making conditions more dangerous.

A royal commission in 2014 found that the deaths would not have occurred if the scheme had been properly designed and implemented.

Class action lawyers said many businesses were forced into liquidation when the program was cancelled.

"Many invested their life savings to be part of the program, only to have the rug pulled out from under them when the HIP was terminated, virtually overnight," ACA Lawyers principal Steven Lewis said.

The trial, before Justice John Dixon, is expected to last six weeks.