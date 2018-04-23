Perth 'dine and dash' accused charged

A woman captured on CCTV on an alleged eight-month "eat and run" crime spree in Perth is facing multiple fraud charges.

The 44-year-old woman has been charged with three counts of stealing, accused of not paying for a meal with her partner at a Swan Valley restaurant, a fuel station drive-off and using false credit card details to buy alcohol.

The woman, of no fixed address, is also accused of using the false details to book a hotel room and allegedly drove a vehicle with stolen registration plates.