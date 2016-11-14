Crime figure found dead lying in pool of blood may have 'broken mafia code'

A Sydney crime kingpin, who was shot dead in an execution-style shooting in Sydney's southwest "may have broken the mafia code", according to a man who wrote a book about his family.
Pasquale Barbaro was found by police lying face down in a pool of blood in an Earlwood street about 9.40pm on Monday.
The 35-year-old had suffered up to five gunshot wounds including some to the head. He was not able to be revived.
Barbaro shares the same name as two other members of his family who were killed in gangland hits.
Journalist Keith Moor said Barbaro might have been killed for the same reason his grandfather, who was his namesake, was - he may have been "telling tales outside of school and breaking the code".
It is believed that Barbaro was a senior informant to the Australian Crime Commission.
"There could be other motives but that is a line of inquiry the homicide squad in Sydney will be pursuing," the author of Busted told ABC TV on Tuesday.
Barbaro had survived a previous attempt on his life in Leichhardt last year.
The Daily Telegraph has reported that the family has links to the Italian mafia.
Barbaro's grandfather Peter Pasquale Barbaro was gunned down in Brisbane in 1990 and his cousin Pat Barbaro was shot dead in a Melbourne car park in 2003, while in the company of underworld figure Jason Moran, who was also murdered in the same shooting.
Another cousin, also named Pasquale, was involved in what was the world's biggest ecstasy bust.
Mr Moor said the shooting could be difficult to solve because traditionally the Calabrian mafia are reluctant to talk to authorities.
"I'm presuming that none of the Barbaro family will be willing to help police," Mr Moor said.
"They'll probably do their own investigation into what happened."
The author said the problem for police trying to crack down on the Barbaros was that, as soon as one was knocked down, another seemed to pop up.
"That's been going on for generations," he said.
About 30 minutes after Barbaro's body was found emergency services discovered a gutted Audi Q7 sedan on fire in Goddard Park, Concord.
Police believe that may have been the getaway car and have set up a crime scene there to investigate.
NSW Police Superintendent David Johnson said Barbaro had been well known to police.
"You can appreciate that there is going to be many lines of inquiry, many people to speak to," Superintendent Johnson said.
Local residents said they had seen Barbaro coming in and out of the house before the shooting.
Neighbour Gabriela Pintos said she heard someone calling for a door to be opened.
"So he was probably asking for help, but no one would open the door," she said.
A NSW Police statement said "early investigations suggest this was a targeted shooting".
The shooting comes two weeks after another crime figure, Hamad Assad was shot dead outside his Georges Hall home.
The attack is the latest in a series of targeted deadly shootings in Sydney.