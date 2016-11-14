Crime figure found dead lying in pool of blood may have 'broken mafia code'

A Sydney crime kingpin, who was shot dead in an execution-style shooting in Sydney's southwest "may have broken the mafia code", according to a man who wrote a book about his family.

Pasquale Barbaro was found by police lying face down in a pool of blood in an Earlwood street about 9.40pm on Monday.

The 35-year-old had suffered up to five gunshot wounds including some to the head. He was not able to be revived.

Barbaro shares the same name as two other members of his family who were killed in gangland hits.

Journalist Keith Moor said Barbaro might have been killed for the same reason his grandfather, who was his namesake, was - he may have been "telling tales outside of school and breaking the code".

It is believed that Barbaro was a senior informant to the Australian Crime Commission.

"There could be other motives but that is a line of inquiry the homicide squad in Sydney will be pursuing," the author of Busted told ABC TV on Tuesday.

Barbaro had survived a previous attempt on his life in Leichhardt last year.

The Daily Telegraph has reported that the family has links to the Italian mafia.

Barbaro's grandfather Peter Pasquale Barbaro was gunned down in Brisbane in 1990 and his cousin Pat Barbaro was shot dead in a Melbourne car park in 2003, while in the company of underworld figure Jason Moran, who was also murdered in the same shooting.

Another cousin, also named Pasquale, was involved in what was the world's biggest ecstasy bust.

Mr Moor said the shooting could be difficult to solve because traditionally the Calabrian mafia are reluctant to talk to authorities.

