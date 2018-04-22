Overhead kick my A-League best: Berisha

Besart Berisha has scored 116 goals in the A-League.

But none, he reckons, as good as his 89th-minute elimination final winning strike on Sunday that put Melbourne Victory into the semi-finals.

The well-travelled international produced an overhead kick from a Kosta Barbarouses cross to nestle the ball in the corner of the net and win a match that looked certain for extra-time and possibly the dreaded penalty shootout.

Berisha hadn't seen much of the ball until his moment of magic, which he quickly put at the top of his A-League goal list.

"I think it is, I personally think (it is my best)," he said.

"It was an important goal for us and to score a goal like that you're double happy.

"It's a goal you don't score much in your career, probably never. That's my first one like that.

"I'm so happy, it was right at the end and such a difficult game, but so happy to score in the end."

Berisha said he waited until the last possible moment before committing to the overhead kick.

He laughed off comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo's wonder-goal against Juventus earlier this month - but said he was inspired by the Portuguese.

"There was nothing else possible. To take a touch, everybody comes and take away the ball," he said.

"The only option because the man was pulling me back to the goal and I was on the back and that was the only option I had.

"It was something I did, actually, in training after the (Asian) Champions League game.

"The players who didn't play trained and I did this, I scored in training.

"It's very interesting because I heard Ronaldo did the same."

The 32-year-old Berisha has had his critics this season but his goal was his 14th of the season, from 26 games.

Only golden boot winner Bobo and Wanderers frontman Oriol Riera have scored more.

Heading into a Big Blue semi-final with Sydney FC on Saturday, the Kosovo international said he was feeling bright.

"My confidence is really high," he said.

"You go through tough times, tough moments, but I've been through much worse moments.

"This is the game, up and downs.

"I'm not happy with how the season ended up for us but it's now about the finals.

"This is why I'm so motivated, I love finals. You know that.

"I live for this, it's something special that I don't take for granted."