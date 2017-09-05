Oregon's Eagle Creek Fire Spreads to 4,800 Acres

Extreme heat warnings and air quality alerts remained in effect for large portions of Oregon on September 4, the Oregon Department of Forestry said, as firefighters continued to battle wildfires in the state.

Video shows the Eagle Creek fire, which grew to 4,800 acres by Monday evening, according to official reports. A number of hikers were evacuated from the area on September 3, officials said. Credit: Instagram/Lauren Mccormick Fisher via Storyful