Nurse found browsing holidays in busy A&E

A nurse at England's worst A&E department could face the sack after a furious patient waiting over "five hours" to be seen took a picture of the medic booking a holiday. NHS bosses said the unnamed nurse was being "managed accordingly" after she was snapped scrolling through pictures of sunny beach resorts while on the phone. The picture covertly taken at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex, was shared on a community Facebook page. The dossing nurse was slated online in the anonymous post shared by Spotted in Harlow. It said: "Been in A&E for five hours... Meanwhile the nurse is booking her holidays."