Number of Deaths in Kabul Suicide Bombing Rises; Second Bombing Leaves 6 Dead

An Islamic State suicide bomber killed at least 63, including women and children, and wounded 119 outside a voter registration center in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, on Sunday, April 22, India’s Business Standard and other sources reported.

Estimates of the number of people killed in the bombing, also acknowledged on Sunday by Islamic State’s propaganda arm, Amaq News, rose steadily through the day. Reports said the bombing was the latest attack on preparations for Afghanistan’s elections on October 20.

“It happened at the entrance gate of the centre. It was a suicide attack,” Dawood Amin, Kabul police chief, told Agence France Presse.

A second attack on Sunday in the northern province of Baghlan left six people dead, including three women and two children, in a roadside explosion. Credit: Azadi Radio