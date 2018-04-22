Stage one of Sydney Metro on track

The first part of the NSW government's metro project is on track to be delivered about $500 million under budget.

The Sydney Metro Northwest, due to open in the first half of 2019, links the city's northwest to Chatswood and includes a skytrain between Bella Vista and Rouse Hill.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Transport Minister Andrew Constance on Sunday laid the final pieces of the track in Kellyville, with Ms Berejiklian saying the project was the first of its kind in Australia.

"The metro will be the first turn up and go service in Australia ... there is no other rail line in the country like this," Ms Berejiklian told reporters.

She was "excited" the project was set to be completed on time and about half a billion dollars under budget and hoped to save more before it opened, with the savings to be used to deliver the $20 billion-plus metro expansion.

The premier said the project would improve the quality of life for people in Sydney's northwest.

"It will mean no longer waiting in traffic, no longer paying lots of tolls because when you use public transport you're able to travel longer distances at a relatively low cost," she said.

Construction of the 52.5km railway track has been a "massive effort" which will see trains running in both directions every four minutes during peak hours, Mr Constance says.

The government is working on the metro expansion where passengers will be able to travel from Chatswood to Sydenham via the CBD and to Bankstown in the southwest.

This second stage of the metro project is due to be completed in 2024.