Man glassed, punched at Sydney party

A man has been glassed in the face at a party in Sydney's southeast.

The 25-year-old was approached by a 24-year-old man who hit him in the face with a glass beer bottle at a party in Coogee in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The bottle shattered with the 24-year-old continuing the assault by punching the victim, who fell to the ground, police said.

The attacker then left the party.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene before he was taken to Prince of Wales Hospital, where he is undergoing further treatment for multiple lacerations.

Police are searching for the attacker.