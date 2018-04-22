Two charged over Sydney unit stabbing

Two people have been charged over the alleged stabbing of a man and a woman in an inner Sydney unit.

A 35-year-old woman was found with multiple stab wounds and a 40-year-old man was found with a stab wound to his chest shortly after midnight on Sunday in Redfern.

The woman was taken to St Vincent's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries while the man was taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, NSW Police said in a statement.

They have charged a 31-year-old woman with inflicting grievous bodily harm and resisting police.

A 33-year-old man was also charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Both of them were refused bail to appear at Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday.