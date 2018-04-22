Hunt for man who invited NSW kids into car

Five children playing in a NSW park have been approached by a stranger who invited them into his car to pet his dog.

The children, aged between eight and 12, were playing in Morisset Park, Lake Macquarie, on Saturday afternoon when the man stopped his car next to the park and approached the children, inviting them into his vehicle.

The children declined and he left. A witness alerted police who want to speak to the man to clarify the circumstances.

He is described as being about 70 years old with short grey hair and wearing a dark-coloured long-sleeved shirt and reading glasses. He was driving a white Toyota Corolla with purple tinted windows. The dog was described as a small cream-coloured Chihuahua.