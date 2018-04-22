Man charged under terror laws faces court

A man who has been charged under NSW terror laws plans to seek bail when he returns to court in Sydney.

Greg Ceissman, 24, was arrested during "a short struggle" at his Redfern home on Friday after police conducted an unscheduled search of the property and viewed "items" on his mobile phone.

He was taken to Botany Bay Police Station and charged under the Terrorism High Risk Offenders Act.

Ceissman appeared before Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday where he did not apply for bail, and it was formally refused.

However his lawyer said Ceissman would apply for release at his next appearance at Central Local Court on Monday.

Police, who seized Ceissman's phone, allege he had failed to comply with interim supervision orders recently imposed on him under the act.

Court documents reveal he allegedly breached the orders by using a phone with undeclared internet applications Facebook, Skype and Whatsapp.

Police also allege he accessed the internet.