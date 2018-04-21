Man charged over NSW six-vehicle smash

A man has been charged over a multi-vehicle smash in the NSW Riverina which led to another man's death.

A 60-year-old man died from injuries he suffered when his car was rear-ended by a bus during the crash on the Newell Highway in Mirrool, about 45km south of West Wyalong, on March 18.

The man's car was the fifth in a line of vehicles that crashed into each other, including a car towing a caravan and a B-double, with the incident also taking place during a severe dust storm.

The bus driver, a 60-year-old man, wasn't hurt during the incident and underwent mandatory testing afterwards.

He was charged on Saturday with dangerous driving occasioning death and cause bodily harm by misconduct in charge of a motor vehicle, police said.

The man has been granted conditional bail and will face Griffith Local Court on June 13.