Sydney man charged under terror laws

A man arrested and charged under NSW terror laws plans to seek bail at his next appearance, a Sydney Court has heard.

Greg Ceissman, appeared before Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday after he was arrested at his home during a "short struggle" with police on Friday.

The 24-year-old, dressed in a t-shirt and jeans, did not apply for bail, and it was formally refused.

However his lawyer said Ceissman would apply for release at his next appearance on Monday, April 23.

Ceissman was charged after police conducted an unscheduled search of his Redfern home and viewed "items" on his mobile phone.

He was taken to Botany Bay Police Station and charged under the Terrorism High Risk Offenders Act.

Police, who seized Ceissman's phone, allege he had failed to comply with interim supervision orders recently imposed on him under the act.

Court documents reveal he allegedly breached the orders by using a phone with undeclared internet applications Facebook, Skype and Whatsapp.

Police also allege he accessed the internet.