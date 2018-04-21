News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Murder of Vic mum unsolved after 36 years (clone 40004774)
Million-dollar reward for information on mum murdered 36 years ago

NSW man on drugs and weapons charges

AAP /

A man has been charged with drugs and weapons offences after a vehicle stop on the NSW Central Coast.

Police conducting stationary random breath and drug testing on Friday evening noticed an Audi trying to avoid them and stopped the car. The 43-year-old driver was arrested after he returned a positive drug test.

Numerous resealable bags containing the drug ice, amphetamines, cocaine, cannabis, four vials of steroids, more than $3000 in cash, an extendable baton and several rounds of ammunition were found when the car was searched.

The man was charged and refused bail to appear at Wyong Local Court on Saturday.

Back To Top