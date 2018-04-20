Teen charged over fatal NSW crash

A teenager has been charged over a fatal crash near Tamworth in northeast NSW.

A 54-year-old man died when the car he was a passenger in collided with a Hilux driven by a 17-year-old man at Duri on February 24.

The driver of the car with the 54-year-old passenger and the teenager were taken to Tamworth Base Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The teenager, now 18, was arrested at Tamworth Police Station on Friday and was charged with a string of driving offences, including driving with prescribed illicit drug in system, NSW Police said in a statement.

The 18-year-old is due to appear at a children's court on May 22.