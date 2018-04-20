Sydney set for a smoky weekend with burns

The NSW Rural Fire Service has advised residents not to be alarmed by smoke over Sydney and other parts of the state as they conduct hazard reduction burns this weekend.

The RFS will conduct the burns in various locations near Sydney, the Hunter Valley and also south of Wollongong, a spokesman said on Friday.

Forecast light winds will result in smoke settling over the greater Sydney region and other parts of the Blue Mountains and the Central Coast.

Residents have been instructed to contact emergency services if they spot an unattended fire.