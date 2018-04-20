Only God can bankrupt me: Salim Mehajer

Disgraced Sydney businessman Salim Mehajer has launched a legal bid to overturn his bankruptcy, stating "only God" has the power to declare him insolvent.

Salim Mehajer has posted on Snapchat that "only God can bankrupt me".

A Federal Circuit Court judge declared the property developer bankrupt in March while he was in prison, having been refused bail over claims he staged a car crash and defrauded an insurance company.

But the former Auburn deputy mayor is expected to ask Justice Michael Lee to annul the decision on Monday.

The 31-year-old this week announced on social media platform Instagram he'd lodged an application to "set aside this joke", claiming "only God can bankrupt me".

Mehajer successfully mounted a fourth bid for bail in early April following a two-month stint in jail. Last week he was found guilty of electoral fraud and immediately vowed to appeal.

The petitioning creditor for the bankruptcy order was the liquidator of Mehajer's own company, SM Project Developments, over a $200,000 debt.

The application was supported by other creditors including the Australian Taxation Office and Prime Marble and Granite.

The company was not paid for elaborate stonework carried out at Mehajer's Sydney residence, previously described as a "marble palace" by Judge Judith Gibson.

Mehajer first captured the public's attention in 2015 when his lavish wedding shut down streets in Sydney's west.

In a later television interview, he stood at a lectern and said he would like to be prime minister.

Since then, he has been put on a good behaviour bond for assaulting a taxi driver outside Star casino but was given no penalty for assaulting a Seven Network journalist after his arrest.

Mehajer has also been charged with supplying prohibited prescription drugs and breaching an apprehended violence order taken out on behalf of his now estranged ex-wife.