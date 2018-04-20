Mentally ill NSW man not guilty of murder

A psychotic man who told NSW police his fatal stabbing victim "deserved to be killed" has been found not guilty of murder due to mental illness.

Lung Lieu admitted to killing his former friend, Guo Bing Liu, in broad daylight after an argument on a Campsie street in November 2016.

But Supreme Court Justice Stephen Campbell on Friday found Lieu had been suffering undiagnosed chronic paranoid delusion disorder for years before the "brutal" attack.

The 34-year-old believed the Australian Federal Police was subjecting Chinese women to cyber-sex crimes and enlisted Mr Liu's help in writing letters to the Chinese government to expose the mistreatment, Justice Campbell said.

Lieu felt betrayed by Mr Liu, who he thought had belittled him by referring to his Vietnamese nationality in the letter. Lieu then became suspicious his friend was intending to kill him.

The supermarket worker had finished his shift before 3pm on November 23 when he bought a $4.50 kitchen knife from a discount store and met his victim on Amy Street, the judge-alone trial had previously heard.

The Cabramatta man then inflicted "grotesque injuries" in front of many eyewitnesses before Mr Liu bled to death.

"He stabbed Mr Liu 27 times in the most vigorous, violent and frenzied manner," Justice Campbell said.

"He did not deserve to die."

Paramedics later found the knife still in the victim's stomach while Lieu fled and dumped his blood-stained shirt in a bin.

Lieu seemed "strangely composed" when police arrested and questioned him a short time later at Campsie railway station, telling an officer: "I don't mean to be rude. This is not the place to discuss this."

Later on at the police station Lieu calmly asked one cop "excuse me, sir, how long will I get if I plead guilty to murder?"

Lieu referred to Mr Liu, who was old enough to be his father, as "Uncle No. 2" and said they met through an organised criminal group involved in credit card fraud, an offence for which Mr Liu spent time in jail.

In a special verdict, Justice Campbell ordered Lieu be detained until the Mental Health Review Tribunal rules it is safe for him to be released into the community.

He said Lieu had received psychiatric treatment including anti-psychotic medication behind bars following a suicide attempt but he was "far from cured".

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.