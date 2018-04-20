Accused terror fighter 'bored' in Syria

A Sydney man who pleaded guilty to a terror-related charge after travelling to Syria insists he never intended to fight, was "extremely bored" and nowhere near the front line.

Mehmet Biber, now 25, on Friday declared he now had a "very different mentality" than when he travelled to Turkey to enter the war-torn region in July 2013.

He was arrested in Sydney in late 2016 some 18 months after he'd returned to Australia.

Authorities found a trove of material on his phone with a "flavour of jihad", the NSW Supreme Court at Parramatta heard.

Biber denied ever fighting despite a photograph taken in Syria showing him among a group of men posing with assault weapons.

"We thought it looked cool," he told a sentencing hearing when asked why they had all but their eyes covered by black clothing.

Before his journey, Biber spent up to an hour a day watching videos of atrocities committed under the Assad regime.

"I felt like I could have done more to help," he said.

Biber travelled with the support of terrorist recruiter Hamdi Alqudsi, who's since been sentenced to at least six years in jail.

It was alleged they intended to align with the group Jabhat al-Nusra but a member of the more moderate Ahrar al-Sham met them at the border.

Biber insisted he was "extremely bored" after being taken to a rural farming area.

They did "literally nothing", he claimed, because the group was protective of the Australians and wouldn't take them anywhere near the fighting.

One two occasions they were permitted to shoot rifles at cans.

Asked whether he was prepared to fight, the 25-year-old replied: "I don't know how far I would have gotten but I was prepared to try."

A trip to Raqqa a month later seeded doubts.

"By then I'd achieved nothing," he said.

"If anything I was a burden to these people ... (they were) pretty much babysitting us."

One of the men he was with, IS fighter Mohammad Ali Baryalei, was eager to join a more extreme group and Biber knew he had to leave before he was killed.

"That came true for everybody else who stayed," he said, including his best friend who funded his trip.

Biber eventually travelled back to Turkey before returning to Australia.

He claims he no longer sympathises with Islamic State despite evidence to the contrary found in his Whatsapp chats on his phone following his return.

The "jihad" material was automatically downloaded from group chats and he never read it, Biber told the court.

He pleaded guilty in February to entering a foreign state intending hostile activity, which carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in jail.

Justice Christine Adamson said much of Biber's evidence was "implausible" but that didn't mean it was untrue.

"Young men, even those who say they don't boast, can be tempted towards grandiosity," she said before reserving her sentence until next Friday.