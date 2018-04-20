Man tasered on Sydney bus charged by cops

Police have defended their actions after tasering a man who'd allegedly assaulted passengers on a crowded bus in Sydney's east.

The 37-year-old was tasered by police when they jumped onto the bus on Thursday afternoon after the driver pulled over on Anzac Parade in Moore Park and signalled for help.

The two officers had been performing stationary random breath tests nearby at the time.

When an officer attempted to speak to the man - who'd allegedly harassed and assaulted two male passengers - he refused to co-operate and resisted arrest, a NSW Police spokesman said.

He was tasered after allegedly assaulting one of the officers. The 37-year-old then ran off the bus but was detained a short time later.

Superintendent Gavin Wood on Friday said he was confident the officers used "appropriate force" to subdue the man.

"I am mindful they were on a bus and in a crowded area," Supt Wood told reporters.

"People from the public have been traumatised by what has taken place. I think the police have acted really very well."

The superintendent also praised the quick-thinking bus driver who activated an emergency signal to alert the depot.

The 37-year-old is due to appear at Central Local Court after being charged with offences including behaving in an offensive manner in public, common assault, resisting police and assaulting an officer.