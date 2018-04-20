Accused Sydney RBT crash driver bailed

The NSW police union is "devastated" by a court's decision to grant bail to a young driver accused of ploughing into two policemen while texting behind the wheel.

Jakob Thornton was allegedly looking at his phone for 10 to 20 seconds when he smashed into the two senior constables in Leumeah in February.

Surgeons were forced to amputate Jonathan Wright's leg below the knee while Matthew Foley suffered a fractured leg when the 22-year-old allegedly crashed into them.

The officers had been setting up a random breath testing station when they were pinned between the car and a police van, and Thornton has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Thornton won his bid for bail in the NSW Supreme Court on Thursday when he appeared via video link from jail.

But the NSW police union was left "devastated" by Thursday's decision.

"We had a police officer that has an injury for the rest of their life, they lost their right foot, but then again we see the offender that's out on the street," Police Association NSW president Scott Weber told reporters.

Justice Peter Hamill said while Thornton has a "cascading" series of other driving offences, he has very little criminal history.

The judge dismissed prosecution claims that Thornton may fail to appear when his matter is next heard at Campbelltown Local Court in May as Thornton doesn't own a car or a passport.