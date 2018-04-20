Jury out at NSW woman's murder trial

A jury is due to continue deliberating at the Sydney murder trial of an itinerant woman who accused her new boyfriend of killing her cat before telling him "watch your back".

Rachel Impson, now 41, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Michael Insley by stabbing him in the back with a large knife on the night of October 26, 2014, on Windang's Picnic Island in NSW's Lake Illawarra region.

But she has pleaded guilty to his manslaughter on the grounds of substantial impairment due to an abnormality of the mind.

While Impson admitted killing him, her lawyer submitted that she had been suffering from undiagnosed bipolar affective disorder and borderline personality disorder at the time.

The prosecutor said Impson had a tendency to make false allegations against people with whom she had lived.

The NSW Supreme Court jury was told that after her cat Angel went missing the RSPCA shelter rang her to say the cat was found run over.

But she later accused Mr Insley of killing Angel, which led him to tell a friend: "She's crazy."

The jury is expected to continue its deliberations on Friday after retiring on Thursday afternoon.