Cops release sketch of NSW teen's abductor

Detectives have released a computer-generated image of a woman linked to the abduction and sexual assault of a teenage boy in the NSW Riverina region.

The boy, aged in his mid-teens, has revealed he was taken from his Griffith home by an unknown man and woman, driven to another home and assaulted over the long weekend at the end of March.

The child abuse and sex crimes squad launched Strikeforce Coups to locate the pair.

The woman is described as Caucasian with light brown or blonde hair, a nose ring and a distinct tattoo on her back.

The man is described as between 175 and 180 centimetres tall. He was wearing a hi-vis shirt at the time.

NSW Police released a computer-generated image of the woman on Thursday which shows her wearing a blue headband. The pair is believed to be well-known to one another.

Investigators have urged anyone with information to come forward or contact Crime Stoppers.